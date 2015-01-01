SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Di Benedetto L, Sangsue J, Cheseaux JJ, Depallens S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2020; 16(701): 1459-1461.

(Copyright © 2020, Medecine et Hygiene)

unavailable

32833369

During the semi-confinement period linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHUV's Child Abuse and Neglect Team observed a decrease in cases of child abuse. Has confinement made it easier for families to avoid violence or, on the contrary, to hide it? Within the framework of this second hypothesis, we propose that the relaxation of the measures be an opportunity for professionals to explore in families the possible occurrence of domestic abuse.


Language: fr
