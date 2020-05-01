Abstract

Over the past few decades, our understanding of the prevalence, associated personal and external factors, and adverse outcomes of bullying victimization has greatly improved. Bullying is a broad term that only recently received a standardized and widely accepted definition. All forms of bullying involve three core elements: unwanted aggressive behavior, a power imbalance, and observed or anticipated repetition of the behavior. About one-fifth of adolescents report being bullied at some point over the past year. Compared with adolescents who are not involved in bullying, victims are more likely to report tobacco and other drug use, poor academic performance, higher rates of psychological distress and suicidal ideation, and poor health.



However, comparatively less is known about the epidemiology and associated features of bullying perpetration. Although some cross-sectional and longitudinal studies have suggested that bullying perpetration may be associated with substance use, none have examined whether a bidirectional relationship exists between these two behaviors...

Language: en