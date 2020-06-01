|
Trent M. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; 67(3): 321-322.
32829757
As a mom now raising an African American preteen boy and a teenaged daughter, these recent cases in the media terrify me. However, I guess that is the ultimate intention of lynching and other threats of harm to control used for generations in the U.S. The Floyd case is awful because it was completely preventable, and the 9-year-old child who witnessed this now has an adverse childhood experience that will haunt their dreams forever. The Arbery case brought us back to the time of our ancestors when justice was so blinded to protect assailants that it failed to protect the victims and serve as an expected equalizing leveler for society. Finally, the Cooper case confirms that having your bootstraps pulled up, a Harvard degree, and the law on your side does not protect African American men without the video evidence. As seen in the Philando Castile case just 4 years ago, having proof may not even be enough. Before his death in front of his girlfriend's 4-year daughter, he had already been stopped 49 times for minor infractions by the police. It was if this final stop was inevitable for this man who spent his life ensuring that children in the public elementary school where he worked received nutritious meals every day. It all draws me back to the unrest in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray and how now just as we seem to be recovering, the health disparities of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hold the city hostage.
