Citation
Zhu S. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32835525
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Although cycling has been promoted around the world as a sustainable mode of transportation, bicyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, subject to high injury and fatality risk. The vehicle-bicycle hit-and-run crashes degrade the morality and result in delays of medical services provided to victims. This paper aims to determine the significant factors that contribute to drivers' hit-and-run behavior in vehicle-bicycle crashes and their interdependency based on a 6-year crash dataset of Victoria, Australia, with an integrated data mining framework.
Language: en
Keywords
association rule mining; hit-and-run; integrated data mining framework; learning-based feature extraction; Vehicle-bicycle crashes