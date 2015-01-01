|
Coyne SM, Swit C, Stockdale L, Summers K. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The extant literature suggests that relational aggression appears in early childhood, and gradually increases throughout adolescence. However, very little research has examined the growth of relational aggression from adolescence to emerging adulthood. In addition, research generally examines socializing factors of relational aggression, such as parenting, peers, siblings, or media in isolation. Accordingly, the aim of the current study was to examine these socializing factors conjunctively as predictors of the growth of relational aggression over time. Participants consisted of 500 adolescents who completed several questionnaires over a 7-year period (between ages 14-20 on average).
Language: en
trajectory; indirect aggression; relational aggression; social aggression; socialization