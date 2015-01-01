Abstract

Increased walking distance and frequency has been linked to positive health outcomes. Neighborhood walkability disproportionately impacts youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). We investigated concerns of Latinx parents of youth with IDD about walkability and their impact on families' walking behavior. We surveyed Latinx parents of youth with IDD (n = 21) and compared results with the general population.



RESULTS were triangulated with a focus group (n = 5). Survey data were analyzed using a Mann-Whitney U test, and focus group data via thematic analysis. We found a significant difference (P <.05) between parents of youth with IDD and the general population on perceived aesthetics, opportunity to participate, and satisfaction. Latinx parents and their youth with IDD experience disparities in the safety and pleasantness of their communities for walking, which may contribute to decreased community participation, poorer health outcomes, and lower levels of neighborhood satisfaction among this already vulnerable population.

