Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and permanent disability in children and adolescents. Study of TBI with reliable and high-quality data represents the basis for effective strategies for injury prevention. The database of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia for 2018 was studied to identify TBI cases treated at the largest children's hospital in Georgia. Cases were included based on the S06 diagnosis coded of ICD-10. Descriptive statistics were used to describe traumatic brain injuries. М. Iashvili Childrens'hospital treated 296 pediatric brain injuries in 2018. TBIs were more common in boys (n=180, 61,1%) than in girls (n=116, 38,9%), and patients aged 10 -14 were most frequent. 8 (4,4%) of male patients and 2 (1,7%) of female patients required more than 15 days of in-patient treatment. More than two thirds of children had suffered TBI due to falling 198 (66.6%), followed by road traffic injuries 56 (18.9%) and other type of blunt force 42 (14.2%). 54.3% of all TBI patients required at least one day of hospital stay. Most of the TBI patients 220 (74,3%) were brought to the hospital by private transportation. In-patient treatment was completed in 293 (98.9%) of cases, three (1%) male patients died. In all three cases of lethal outcome, the cause of injury wasroad traffic. Based on existing data, it was possible to study just part of TBI epidemiological properties. TBI national reporting formats do not cover information about location and time of injuries, place of occurrence, therapeutical treatment and severity of the illness. To study the full epidemiological picture of TBI, retrospective studies based on the medical history in hospitals are needed.

Language: en