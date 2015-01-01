Abstract

The ability to move about the community safely and easily plays a key role in the lives of people who use mobility devices. This study explored how personal characteristics, mobility device use, transportation, and environmental factors affected the size of their activity spaces (i.e., daily path area). Seventy-eight people who used manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes, and/or crutches tracked their movements in the community using a geographical positioning system device over a 7-day period. Participating in productive activities, walkability, the interaction between access to a vehicle and walkability, seasonality, and location helped to explain 43% of the variability in daily path area. The type of mobility device used and years using a device were associated with activity space size in bivariate analysis but not significantly significant in the regression model. The findings underscore the complex challenges that people who use mobility devices face moving about the community. Implications for researchers and transportation planners are discussed.

