|
Citation
|
Nuño LE, Herrera VM. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32841105
|
Abstract
|
The goal of this study is to assess the relevance of the Social Development Model (SDM) in predicting substance use across American Indian (AI) youth. We rely on self-reported data collected as part of the 2004 Arizona Youth Survey (AYS). The final sample included 2,912 AI students from 169 schools in 15 counties.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol and drug use; American Indian youth; protective factors; risk and; social development model