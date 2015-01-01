|
Spencer MR, Hedegaard H, Garnett M. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2020; 69(34): 1185.
Abstract
In 2018, the death rates attributed to unintentional injury from fire or flames were lowest among those aged 15-24 years and highest among those aged ≥75 years. In rural areas, death rates decreased with age from 2.0 per 100,000 for persons aged 0-4 years to 0.3 for those aged 15-24 years, and then increased with age to 5.6 for those aged ≥75 years. The pattern was similar for urban areas, where rates were 0.5 per 100,000 for persons aged 0-4 years, decreased to 0.1 for those aged 15-24 years, and then increased with age to 2.8 for those aged ≥75 years. Across all age groups, death rates were approximately two to four times higher in rural areas compared with urban areas.
