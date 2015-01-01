|
Citation
|
Isumi A, Doi S, Yamaoka Y, Takahashi K, Fujiwara T. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32847679
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has severely impacted the lives of children and adolescents. School closure, one of the critical changes during the first COVID-19 wave, caused decreases in social contacts and increases in family time for children and adolescents. This can have both positive and negative influences on suicide, which is one of the robust mental health outcomes. However, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on children and adolescents in terms of suicide is unknown.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Adolescents; Suicide; Mental health; COVID-19; School closure