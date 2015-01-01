Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is considerable evidence that child abuse and neglect has a significant impact on social relationships and mental health across the lifespan.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to estimate the prevalence of child abuse in Lithuanian adolescents, to identify patterns of abuse experiences using a latent class analysis approach, and to assess psychosocial functioning associated with these patterns of abuse.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study was based on a sample of 1299 adolescents from the Lithuanian general population aged 12-16 (M = 14.24, SD = 1.26) years.



METHODS: Lifetime abuse exposure measures included neglect, emotional abuse, physical abuse, online sexual violence, sexual abuse from adult, and sexual abuse from peers. Psychosocial functioning was measured with the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ). Patterns of abuse were identified by a two-step latent class analysis (LCA).



RESULTS: Around two-thirds of adolescents (71 %) reported at least one type of abuse over their lifetime. The results of the LCA indicated that for each type of abuse two different groups of adolescents can be distinguished in terms of the severity of abuse, and four classes 'less-severe', 'peer sexual', 'adult sexual', and 'severe abuse' were identified. Psychosocial functioning varied significantly between the four classes with higher psychosocial functioning problems associated with high severity and sexual abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed a high child abuse prevalence in Lithuania. The results show that the psychosocial functioning of adolescents is associated with severity and types of abuse experiences.

