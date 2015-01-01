Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to childhood trauma can cause psychopathology and negative psychosocial outcomes across the lifespan. Rural-to-urban migrant children are commonly exposed to traumatic experiences (TEs). However, no study has comprehensively examined patterns of childhood trauma in Chinese culture. The current study aimed to examine patterns of childhood trauma exposure among Chinese rural-to-urban migrant children.



METHODS: A large-scale (N = 15,890) cross-sectional survey of rural-to-urban migrant workers' children in grades 4 to 9 was conducted in Beijing. Childhood TEs, including accidents and injuries, interpersonal violence, and vicarious trauma, as well as demographics and internalizing and externalizing behaviors, were measured.



RESULTS: Four patterns of childhood trauma were found: low trauma exposure (60.4%), vicarious trauma exposure (23.9%), domestic violence exposure (10.5%), and multiple trauma exposure (5.3%). Age, gender, parents' marital status, father's education level, family support and peer support differentiated the four TE patterns. Both internalizing and externalizing behaviors were more severe in patterns with more types of TEs.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings provide a better understanding of childhood trauma in Chinese culture and the relationship between TEs and mental health. Clinicians and policy makers should tailor prevention and treatment programs according to different patterns of victimization.

