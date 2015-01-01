|
Klaproth OW, Vernaleken C, Krol LR, Halbruegge M, Zander TO, Russwinkel N. Front. Neurosci. 2020; 14: e795.
32848566 PMCID
This study presents the integration of a passive brain-computer interface (pBCI) and cognitive modeling as a method to trace pilots' perception and processing of auditory alerts and messages during operations. Missing alerts on the flight deck can result in out-of-the-loop problems that can lead to accidents. By tracing pilots' perception and responses to alerts, cognitive assistance can be provided based on individual needs to ensure they maintain adequate situation awareness. Data from 24 participating aircrew in a simulated flight study that included multiple alerts and air traffic control messages in single pilot setup are presented. A classifier was trained to identify pilots' neurophysiological reactions to alerts and messages from participants' electroencephalogram (EEG). A neuroadaptive ACT-R model using EEG data was compared to a conventional normative model regarding accuracy in representing individual pilots.
Language: en
situation awareness; ACT-R; aviation; brain-computer-interfaces; human-automation interaction