Citation
Goodrum NM, Smith DW, Hanson RF, Moreland AD, Saunders BE, Kilpatrick DG. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32845455
Abstract
Violence is a public health concern linked with mental health problems among adolescents, and risk behavior increases the likelihood of violence exposure. Family cohesion may attenuate the negative effects of risk behavior. The purpose of this study was to examine family cohesion as a moderator in the relation between risk behavior (substance use and delinquency) and violence exposure, and to explore longitudinal associations among cohesion, violence exposure, and subsequent mental health outcomes (PTSD and depression). Data were drawn from the National Survey of Adolescents-Replication, a nationally representative sample of 3604 adolescents, with data collected via structured phone interviews at three waves spanning a two-year period. Hypotheses were tested using longitudinal structural equation modeling.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; PTSD; Depression; Substance use; Family cohesion; Risk behavior