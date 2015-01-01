|
Edwards KM, Banyard VL, Kirkner A. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32842824
In the current article we examined the extent to which parents and caregivers engage in violence prevention and related discussions with their youth and the correlates (i.e., demographics, confidence, modeling of emotion regulation) of these experiences. We also examined the ways in which parents access prevention-related information to aid in these discussions with their youth. Participants were 142 parents/caregivers of a middle or high school-aged youth.
Language: en
children; prevention; sexual assault; bullying; parents; dating violence; caregivers