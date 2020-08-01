|
Merritt VC, Jurick SM, Sakamoto MKS, Crocker LD, Sullan MJ, Hoffman SN, Davey DK, Jak AJ. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 224-230.
32846326
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to examine rates of and relationships between "post-concussive" symptom endorsement and symptom attribution in Veterans with a history of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This cross-sectional, exploratory study included 48 combat-exposed Iraq/Afghanistan Veterans with remote history of mTBI. All Veterans completed clinical interviews and self-report questionnaires assessing sociodemographic factors, injury and combat-related variables, psychiatric distress, self-efficacy, and coping style. To assess symptom endorsement and symptom attribution, a modified version of the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory was administered.
Keywords
Mild traumatic brain injury; Combat exposure; Iatrogenic effects; Military Veterans; Post-concussive symptoms; Symptom attribution