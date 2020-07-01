Abstract

BACKGROUND: A burgeoning body of research suggests that specific types of combat experiences may be a stronger predictor of suicidality among veterans than a history of combat exposure itself. To date, however, little population-based data exist about these associations in representative samples of veterans. This study examined the association between overall severity of combat exposure and specific combat experiences with suicidal ideation and suicide attempt(s) (SI/SA) in a nationally representative sample of combat veterans.



METHODS: Data were from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative survey of U.S. combat veterans (n = 1100). Analyses (a) compared veterans with/without current SI and lifetime SA on sociodemographic, military, and clinical characteristics; and (b) examined associations between overall combat exposure and specific combat experiences, and SI/SA.



RESULTS: Hierarchical regression analyses revealed that overall combat exposure was positively, albeit weakly, associated with SI/SA, after adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics and lifetime trauma burden [odds ratios (ORs) = 1.02-1.03]. Combat experiences involving direct exposure to death, killing, or grave injury were independently associated with SI/SA (ORs = 1.46-1.70), whereas several general combat experiences (e.g., combat patrols) were negatively associated with SI/SA (ORs = 0.44-0.65).



DISCUSSION: Results indicate that U.S. combat veterans who have witnessed others be killed or wounded in combat are at substantially higher risk for SI/SA relative to those without such histories. Collectively, findings suggest that combat exposure, when examined as an aggregate severity measure, may yield a poor prognostication of suicide risk, as it may be insufficiently sensitive to detect the effects of specific combat-related experiences.

Language: en