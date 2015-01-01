Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the frequency of depression in postmenopausal women, examine some variables that are thought to be related, and evaluate the relationships between postmenopausal depression, anxiety, and fear of death.

METHODS: The study is a cross-sectional study conducted among postmenopausal women who applied to an Obstetrics and Gynecology Polyclinic in Sakarya, Turkey, between March and September 2018. The study group consisted of 485 postmenopausal women. For statistical analysis, the chi-square test, logistic regression analysis, Mann-Whitney U test, and Spearman correlation analysis were used. Values of P ≤ 0.05 were accepted as statistically significant.

RESULTS: The ages of the participants ranged between 35 and 78 years, and the average was 56.33 ± 7.34 years. Being a widow or separated from one's partner (odds ratio [OR]: 3.478), alcohol consumption (OR: 11.772), any history of illness that required continuous medication (OR: 3.579), presence of any physical disability (OR: 2.242), history of any mental disorder with a physician's diagnosis (OR: 4.213), and number of living children 4 or more (OR: 4.174) were found to be important risk factors for postmenopausal depression. A moderate positive correlation was found between the depression scale and the scores obtained from the anxiety scale (r = 0.467; P = 0.001). No difference was found between participants with and without depression in terms of fear of death.

CONCLUSION: Depression among postmenopausal women is an important health problem that needs to be studied further. No relation was found between depression and fear of death. These results will be beneficial for raising awareness about depression among postmenopausal women and conducting screening for early diagnosis.

