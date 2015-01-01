Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In Japan, there were 1.17 million people with stroke in 2014; however, studies on community rehabilitation among stroke survivors are lacking. The Activities-specific Balance Confidence (ABC) scale is used in many languages to evaluate patients undergoing stroke rehabilitation. This study aimed to investigate the reliability and validity of the Japanese ABC scale (ABC-J) version among patients ≥6 months after stroke.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted with 88 post-stroke patients (mean age 66.5±9.5 years). The ABC-J was administered with the 10-meter walk test (10MWT), Timed Up and Go Test (TUG-T), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Geriatric Depression Scale-Short version-Japanese (GDS-S-J), and the Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I). After a 1-2-week interval, the ABC-J was completed again by 69 of the patients. Reliability was investigated for reproducibility (intra-class correlation coefficient [ICC], standard error of measurement [SEM], and minimal detectable change [MDC]) and internal consistency (Cronbach's α). Concurrent and convergent validities were assessed using Spearman's rank correlation coefficients.



RESULTS: The ABC-J showed excellent internal consistency (Cronbach's α = 0.95) and substantial test-retest reliability (ICC = 0.92, 95% confidence interval: 0.87-0.95), with SEM and MDC of 7.14 and 19.79, respectively. The total ABC-J score was significantly correlated with 10MWT (r = -0.51, p < 0.001), TUG-T (r = -0.55, p < 0.001), BBS (r = 0.61, p < 0.001), GDS-S-J (r = -0.27, p = 0.012), and FES-I (r = -0.77, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: ABC-J is a valid and reliable measurement tool for investigating balance confidence among patients ≥6 months after stroke.

