Motschman CA, Warner OM, Wycoff AM, Davis-Stober CP, McCarthy DM. Psychopharmacology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32851420
RATIONALE: Alcohol intoxication produces effects that can impair judgment and increase engagement in risky behaviors, including alcohol-impaired driving (AID). Real-world AID decisions are informed by contextual circumstances and judgments of associated risk. How individuals vary in their AID decision-making across contexts and whether subjective alcohol responses (stimulation, sedation, acute tolerance) differentially affect AID decisions are critical, but under-studied research questions.
Driving; Intoxication; Alcohol; Decision-making; Acute tolerance; Alcohol administration; Subjective response