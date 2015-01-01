Abstract

In Germany, Inline Skater Hockey (ISH) is played by about 7500 active players on inline skates with equipment comparable to ice hockey using a hard-plastic ball.



The aim of this retrospective epidemiological cross-sectional study is to record the frequency and types of injuries in this sport, for which there is a lack of medically adequate studies in the literature.



A questionnaire comprising 112 items was used to collect demographic data, injuries in eight body regions and defined overuse injuries. 274 ISH players with an average age of 24.5 ± 6.2 years and an exposure time of 2787 ± 2063 hours were examined.



5701 injuries were recorded, 60.5 % of which were minor bruises, abrasions and wounds. The total injury rate per 1000 hours was 9.6 ± 17.7, with an injury-related break of 12.8 ± 21.8 weeks per player. Field players with visors had highly significantly fewer head injuries (2.8 ± 6.1 vs. 8.9 ± 13.1; p < 0.001) with highly significantly (p < 0.001) fewer lacerations, nasal bone fractures, eye injuries and dental injuries. There was a weak negative correlation between facial protection and number of head injuries (r = -0.386, p < 0.001).



In conclusion, frequency and types of injuries in ISH are comparable to ice hockey during training. In accordance with ice hockey, protective equipment in ISH can significantly reduce the occurrence of head injuries. Preventive attention should be paid to the wearing of a full visor and to education about the occurrence of concussions despite the use of a protective helmet.

Language: de