Rahman A, Naslund JA, Betancourt TS, Black CJ, Bhan A, Byansi W, Chen H, Gaynes BN, Restrepo CG, Gouveia L, Hamdani SU, Marsch LA, Petersen I, Bahar OS, Shields-Zeeman L, Ssewamala F, Wainberg ML. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32846142
The world faced substantial challenges in meeting the demands for mental health care, even before the emergence of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). With the havoc caused by the pandemic and the impending impact on economies, social structures, and health systems, a global mental health crisis is arising. The Director-General of the UN forecast this situation in a policy brief on May 13, 2020, stating, "The mental health and wellbeing of whole societies have been severely impacted by this crisis and are a priority to be addressed urgently." Three critical actions were recommended: apply a whole-of-society approach to promote, protect, and care for mental health; ensure widespread availability of emergency mental health and psychosocial support; and support recovery from COVID-19 by developing mental health services for the future.
