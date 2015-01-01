|
Ellison L, Witcraft SM, Dixon LJ. Arch. Dermatol. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020)
32857186
Many dermatology patients experience social anxiety symptoms; however, few studies have investigated vulnerabilities contributing to this distress. Anxiety sensitivity (AS), or the fear of the consequences of anxiety, warrants consideration given its association with social anxiety and dermatological symptoms, respectively. The purpose of this investigation was to investigate the role of AS in social anxiety symptoms in two samples of adults with psychodermatological conditions. AS social, but not physical or cognitive, concerns were hypothesized to demonstrate unique associations with social anxiety symptoms after controlling for relevant variables. Participants completed self-report measures online (Study 1) or in-person (Study 2). Study 1 included 164 participants with active skin conditions (Mage = 31.88; 69.5% female; 83.5% White), and Study 2 included 63 dermatology outpatients (Mage = 51.49; 70.7% female; 65% White).
Anxiety; Social anxiety; Anxiety sensitivity; Psychodermatology