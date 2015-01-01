Abstract

Many dermatology patients experience social anxiety symptoms; however, few studies have investigated vulnerabilities contributing to this distress. Anxiety sensitivity (AS), or the fear of the consequences of anxiety, warrants consideration given its association with social anxiety and dermatological symptoms, respectively. The purpose of this investigation was to investigate the role of AS in social anxiety symptoms in two samples of adults with psychodermatological conditions. AS social, but not physical or cognitive, concerns were hypothesized to demonstrate unique associations with social anxiety symptoms after controlling for relevant variables. Participants completed self-report measures online (Study 1) or in-person (Study 2). Study 1 included 164 participants with active skin conditions (Mage = 31.88; 69.5% female; 83.5% White), and Study 2 included 63 dermatology outpatients (Mage = 51.49; 70.7% female; 65% White).



RESULTS revealed AS social concerns was a unique factor contributing to social anxiety symptoms in both samples. This study demonstrates replication, and the findings suggest heightened concerns about the negative consequences related to visible skin conditions may worsen social anxiety symptoms in individuals with psychodermatological conditions. Despite limitations, this study informs the conceptualization of co-occurring psychological and dermatological conditions and highlights the need to evaluate the efficacy of brief AS interventions among patients with psychodermatological conditions.

Language: en