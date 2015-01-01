|
Citation
|
Shoham R, Sonuga-Barke E, Yaniv I, Pollak Y. J. Atten. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32854554
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: ADHD is linked to increased engagement in risky behavior (ERB). Recent work suggests that this link is mediated by the perceived benefits of the behaviors, but not by the perceived risks or the attitudes toward the risks. Here we examine this hypothesis, using the psychological risk-return and psychometric multidimensional measurement models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
decision making; ADHD; perceptions; psychometrics; risky behavior