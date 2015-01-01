|
Citation
|
Woloshchuk CJ, Carlos Portillo, Lerma M, Villegas D, Fregoso R, Posada E, Torres J, Frietze GA, Cooper TV. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32857681
|
Abstract
|
While marijuana use rates are significantly high within college students, less is known about use patterns and correlates in Latinx groups. This study assessed the relationships between ever use and frequency of use of marijuana, polysubstance use, expectancies, motives, and mental illness symptoms among Latinx college students (n = 345).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; Marijuana; substance use; college student; Latinx