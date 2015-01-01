SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Epishkin IA, Shapiro SA, Veshkurova AB, Nikitin VN, Blagodatsky PV. Probl. Sotsialnoi Gig. Istor. Med. 2020; 28(Special Issue): 741-747.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medit︠s︡ina)

DOI

10.32687/0869-866X-2020-28-s1-741-747

PMID

32856818

Abstract

The article presents the results of the author's research that determines the degree of influence of monotonous (monotonous) labor processes on the drivers (and their assistants) of traction rolling stock of railway transport. Information is collected in order to develop a set of measures to overcome the monotony of work, improve the quality of working life and psychophysiological health of employees, and as a result, ensure traffic safety, improving the safety system for drivers and improving the quality of passenger transport.


Language: ru

Keywords

machinists; monotony of work; railway transport; the efficiency of labor; the psycho-physiological health of the employees

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print