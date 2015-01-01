Abstract

The article presents the results of the author's research that determines the degree of influence of monotonous (monotonous) labor processes on the drivers (and their assistants) of traction rolling stock of railway transport. Information is collected in order to develop a set of measures to overcome the monotony of work, improve the quality of working life and psychophysiological health of employees, and as a result, ensure traffic safety, improving the safety system for drivers and improving the quality of passenger transport.

Language: ru