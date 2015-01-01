Abstract

RATIONALE: Natural disasters are common and have potentially deleterious impacts on individuals, as well as on the relationships among family members (Adams et al., 2015; Paul, 2015). Additionally, caregiver-, offspring-, and family-level outcomes are often correlated following disaster.

OBJECTIVE: Thus, longitudinal work is needed to clarify the prospective associations among such constructs following severe disasters.



METHOD: The current study included 1,271 adolescents and investigated whether disaster exposure impacted adolescent posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, parent distress, and family parent-child conflict and communication, as well as whether/how these factors influenced one another over time. This study used a dynamic cascade model and included adolescents (ages 12-17) and caregivers present for tornadoes in Missouri and Alabama in 2011. These participants were part of a larger study involving a web-based intervention.



RESULTS: Over and above covariates (i.e., adolescent age, gender, race, treatment, prior trauma, adolescent alcohol use and depressive symptoms, and household income), families who experienced greater severity of disaster exposure had adolescents who reported more baseline PTSD symptoms and caregivers who reported more distress at baseline.



CONCLUSIONS: Providing tangible resources (e.g., housing, food, transportation, essential possessions) to families post-disaster may reduce parent distress and adolescent PTSD symptoms. Additionally, reducing adolescent PTSD symptoms may prospectively improve relationships between parents and adolescents.

