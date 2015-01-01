|
Citation
Calvert C, Erickson D. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32856949
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: While attention has been given to how legalization of recreational cannabis affects traffic crash rates, there was been limited research on how cannabis affects pedestrians involved in traffic crashes. This study examined the association between cannabis legalization (medical, recreational use, and recreational sales) and fatal motor vehicle crash rates (both pedestrian-involved and total fatal crashes).
Language: en
Keywords
Crash; drugs; fatality; FARS; ITS