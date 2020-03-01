Abstract

AIM OF THE STUDY: The purpose of our study was to review the population at risk of upper limb arterial injury, to determinate the rate of upper limb salvage and the predictive factors of limb loss.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study, involving 128 patients with upper extremity arterial trauma operated between January first, 2006 and June 30, 2017. Exclusion criteria were arterial ligation, primary limb amputation and arterial iatrogenic injuries. End points were immediate technical success, primary patency and limb salvage rate.



RESULTS: The average age was 27.7 years with a sex ratio M/F=41, causes of trauma were self-inflicted wounds (51%), assaults (23%), road traffic accidents (10%), work accidents (9%) and domestic accidents (7%). Injured arteries were brachial (66.5%) usually because of self-inflicted injuries; arteries of the forearm (31%) and axillery arteries (2.5%). The techniques of arterial repair were vein graft interposition in 52% of cases, end-to-end anastomosis in 23%, primary arterial repair in 21% and venous patch in 4%. Eight reconstructions occluded during the first week (6.25%). Four patients required secondary amputation and limb salvage rate was 96.8%. After a median follow-up time of 62 days, only 21% were followed at 3 months. Mechanism of injury, soft tissue loss and arterial reconstruction thromboses were selected as factors influencing the rate of limb salvage. One death occurred at day 14 secondary to multi-component poly-trauma.



CONCLUSION: Prompt diagnosis, appropriate multidisciplinary management of the upper extremity arterial trauma and a readiness to revise the vascular repair early in the event of failure will maximize patient survival and upper extremity salvage. Associated soft tissue injury is a poor limb salvage factor.

