Citation
Goethals L, Barth N, Hupin D, Mulvey MS, Roche F, Gallopel-Morvan K, Bongue B. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): 1312.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32859180
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls are a significant source of morbidity in people aged 65 and over, affecting one in three people in this age group. The scientific evidence indicates that physical activity is the most effective method for preventing falls among seniors. Although public health professionals often use social marketing to design and plan successful interventions, its use to promote physical activity and prevent falls among older people remains low. This article aims to provide a new systematic literature review of social marketing interventions promoting physical activity and targeting people aged 60 and over.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Systematic review; Social marketing; Interventions; Older adults