Citation
Peterson CM, Mara CA, Conard LAE, Grossoehme D. Eat. Behav. 2020; 39: 101416.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32861052
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This brief report examined the relationship of negative urgency (the tendency to act rashly in response to negative emotional states), (lack of) perseverance, (lack of) premeditation, and sensation seeking in association with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and symptoms of bulimia nervosa (BN) in a sample of treatment-seeking transgender (TG) youth.
Language: en
Keywords
Bulimia nervosa (BN); Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI); Transgender youth; UPPS