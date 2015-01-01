Abstract

Child marriage and intimate partner violence have been globally recognized as human rights violations. Both indicators can derail an individual's future and have various public health implications. Previous studies have shown an association between child marriage and domestic violence in low- and middle-income countries; however, data in Afghanistan are not known. This study aimed to assess the association between child marriage and domestic violence in Afghanistan. We used nationally representative data collected by the Demographic and Health Surveys to conduct logistic regression analyses. Child marriage was separated into three categories: very early marriage (<15 years), early marriage (15-17 years), and adult marriage (≥18 years). Domestic violence was the response variable and was assessed as any violence, physical violence, emotional violence, and sexual violence. Of the sample (N = 21,324), 15% of the respondents were married before the age of 15; 35% were married between the ages of 15 and 17; and 50% were married as adults. After adjusting for current age, place of residence, and socioeconomic status, the odds of sexual violence were 22% higher among women who married before age 15 compared with those married as adults (OR = 1.22, 95% CI = [1.05, 1.40], p =.005). However, the odds of reporting any violence, physical violence, and emotional violence among those who married as children did not differ compared with those who married as adults. This may be due to a shift in traditional norms or underreporting in Afghanistan. This study adds to the body of research on child marriage and intimate partner violence, and specifically provides novel information on this association in Afghanistan.

Language: en