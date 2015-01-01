Abstract

The reduction or elimination of alcohol marketing strategies directed toward children and adolescents should be a major global health priority. It has been well documented in the literature that the alcohol industry's marketing practices drive the rise in alcohol consumption by minors (Sargent and Babor, 2020). Alcohol advertising exposure increases the likelihood of drinking initiation among adolescents. For those who have already begun to drink, there is an increase in consumption and more harmful use overall (Jernigan et al., 2017). It has been shown that earlier initiation and continued use of alcohol is associated with higher risks for both alcohol and drug addiction later on (Sargent and Babor, 2020). In addition, alcohol marketing also influences awareness along with attitudes and social norms which are important predictors to harmful alcohol consumption (Petticrew et al., 2017).

