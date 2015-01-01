Abstract

This study uses arrest data from the Miami-Dade County Police Department (n = 13 districts) for 2014-2017 to identify census tracts in which weapon violence arrests among young people aged 10-24 is high, and models area-level predictors of the total number of violent weapons crimes by census tract (greenness and socioeconomic status indices, population density and weapon dealers), after adjusting for arrestee-level factors (age, race and gender). Combined, handguns and firearms accounted for 23.2% (n = 1330) of all arrests (including murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault). Arrests for weapon -related violent crime are concentrated in census tracts located in the north and south neighborhoods of Miami-Dade County.



FINDINGS indicate that arrestee factors and a neighborhood greenness index are more important than population density, weapon dealers and poverty in predicting arrests for weapon-related violent crime at the census tract level.

