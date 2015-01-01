|
Mehanović E, Košir M, Talic S, Jeriček Klanšček H, Vigna-Taglianti F. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32862288
OBJECTIVES: This paper aims to investigate the association of parental, friends, and personal factors with the risk of alcohol use in a sample of Slovenian adolescents, and whether these associations differ by socio-economic status of the school area (SES).
Language: en
School; Adolescents; Alcohol; Slovenia; Multilevel analysis; Socio-economic status