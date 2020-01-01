Abstract

Decades of research overwhelmingly supports the public health necessity of safe, balanced, and responsible news media reporting on suicide. When news media follow recommendations for safe reporting, the risk of copycat suicide decreases. The Recommendations for Media Reporting on Suicide were developed by leading experts in suicide prevention and in collaboration with several international suicide prevention and public health organizations, schools of journalism, media organizations, and key journalists, as well as Internet safety experts (www.reportingonsuicide.org). The recommendations are based on more than 100 international studies on suicide contagion. Furthermore, in recent years, Niederkrotenthaler and others have specifically examined suicide-related media portrayals focused on messages of hope, recovery, or mastery over a crisis. Research demonstrates that following such portrayals, those exposed experience a decrease in suicidal ideation, diminished distress, and an increased sense of hope. Importantly, in some cases, fewer suicides are observed across the exposed population. In other words, both suicide and resilience are contagious behaviors, and the content of suicide-related news media messaging can and does prevent tragic deaths.

Language: en