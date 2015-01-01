Abstract

Preventing physical inactivity in youth starts in the preschool years and requires strategies targeting schools, caregivers and families that limit excessive screen time and improve participation in PE, organized sports and active play.



• Excessive screen time can displace time spent in structured and unstructured play, thereby directly lowering physical activity levels and could even indirectly lowering physical activity by impeding the development of motor skills and physical literacy.



• There is growing evidence that physical activity improves cognition, which could enhance academic achievement.



• The Project Play framework provides a roadmap to help children enter into organized sports, centered on the developmentally appropriate needs of children, and remain engaged throughout childhood.

Language: en