|
Citation
|
Bush HM, Bell SC, Coker AL. Curr. Epidemiol. Rep. 2019; 6(2): 208-214.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32864294 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE of review: This review discusses design and methodological challenges specific to measuring bystander actions in the evaluation of bystander-based violence prevention programming. "Bystanders" are defined as people who are present immediately before, during and/or after a violent event, but are not a perpetrator nor the intended victim. Bystander-based violence prevention programs seek to prevent or mitigate violent events by empowering bystanders to intervene on acts of violence and social norms that promulgate violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; evaluation; sexual violence; interpersonal violence; dating violence; bystander behaviors; bystander efficacy; bystander intervention