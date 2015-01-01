Abstract

Previous studies have indicated that childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and other forms of child maltreatment (CM), as well as their subsequent posttraumatic symptoms, are significant risk factors for the development of disordered eating behaviors and attitudes and eating disorders (EDs). However, there are no known reports of CM based on forensic interview and assessment that have been linked to disordered eating behaviors and attitudes, or eating disorders (EDs), especially in children and adolescents.



We, therefore, examined the hypothesis that ED-related symptoms would be significantly associated with trauma-related symptoms in children with reported maltreatment. Girls (n = 179, 11.9 ± 2.4 years) and boys (n = 99, 11.7 ± 2.8 years) referred for forensic assessment of alleged maltreatment completed the Kids' Eating Disorders Survey, the Eating Disorders Inventory for Children (EDI-C), the Trauma Symptom Checklist for Children, and the Adolescent Dissociative Experiences Scale, among others.



Significant positive correlations between most EDI-C subscale scores and most TSC-C subscale scores (PTSD, dissociation, anxiety, depression, sexual concerns) were found (p ≤.001) in the total sample and girls alone. Participants with credible, substantiated disclosures had significantly higher scores on several ED-related measures than those with non-credible, non-substantiated disclosures. Linear regression analysis indicated that PTSD and dissociative symptoms were significant predictors of EDI-C scores in those with substantiated disclosures (p ≤.001).



Findings support the hypothesis that ED-related symptoms are significantly linked to authenticated CM.

Language: en