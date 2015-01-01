|
Citation
|
Yoder J, Williford A, Ortega L, Espelage DL, LoMurray S, Ruiz D, Kennedy N. Prev. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32865660
|
Abstract
|
Sexual violence (SV), homophobic name-calling, and bullying commonly occur in school settings. As such, comprehensive school-based violence prevention strategies are needed. Recent calls in prevention science argue that investigations of preventive interventions must move beyond simply testing if programs work; rather, they must also examine how interventions work. The purpose of this study was to explore the differential uptake of salient change mechanisms of a school-based primary prevention program, Sources of Strength (Sources) in rural schools, and examine contextual factors that may influence implementation outcomes in rural contexts. As a supplement to a randomized controlled trial of Sources in 20 high schools in Colorado, the present project utilized a rigorous qualitative design to conduct staff focus groups and student interviews within four schools (two intervention and two waitlist schools) that participated in the RCT.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
High school–aged youth; Qualitative process evaluation; Violence prevention programming