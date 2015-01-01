|
Citation
|
Prochnow T, Umstattd Meyer MR, Pollack Porter K. Res. Q. Exerc. Sport 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32865475
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Despite multiple health benefits, many children and teens do not achieve recommended amounts of physical activity (PA). Temporary changes to the built environment like Play Streets, temporarily closing streets to create safe places to play, are one solution to encourage PA in summer months. Play Streets can promote social cohesion by creating opportunities for concurrent activity, being active in the same area simultaneously. This study assesses concurrent activity at Chicago PlayStreets.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; youth; social connection; temporary spaces