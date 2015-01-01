|
Citation
|
Malhi GS, Bell E. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2020; 54(9): 863-866.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32865448
|
Abstract
|
Remarkably, suicide remains the leading cause of death in youth aged 15-24 years, and for every young person that takes their own life, there are up to 200 suicide attempts. Suicide in youth of school age invariably impacts their school. This is necessarily the case when suicide occurs at school, but even when it occurs in a setting remote from the school, it affects peers, teachers and often the school body as a whole. This is because schools form a large part of students' lives, both in terms of the actual time they spend attending school and the environment they provide for friendships with peers and key formative relationships with teachers. And it is important to note that these personal, professional and social networks can extend across a number of schools.
Language: en