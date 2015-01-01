|
Dehghan Manshadi Z, Neshat Doost HT, Talebi H, Vostanis P. BMC Psychol. 2020; 8(1): e92.
BACKGROUND: Stress-related situations play a significant role in children's lives and result in different reaction in children. Among various methods of evaluating the stressful environment of children, 54-item Children's Coping Strategies Checklist-Revision1 (CCSC-R1) has been developed as one of the most powerful tools for assessing different aspects of coping in children. The purpose of the present study is to find the psychometric properties of Persian CCSC-R1 and to identify the coping strategies used by Iranian children.
Children; Culture; And trauma; Coping styles; Psychometric