Citation
Baker N, Maude P. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32870719
Abstract
This integrative review explored nursing assessment of youth who self-harm. Eleven papers published between 2000 to 2020 met inclusion criteria. Three themes emerged: "Doctors and nurses' perceptions of assessment of self-harm", "Attitudes and experiences of assessment of self-harm" and "Assessments and outcomes". The ways youth communicate is an important consideration when assessing and planning for care. The metaphor of Narcissus is used to understand youth beliefs, self-image and how they communicate these thoughts. This paper suggests an alternative reading of what young people, who presents with self-harm, are trying to communicate to others and how this is integrated into assessment.
Language: en