Abstract

This article aims to describe the practices of health professionals in situations of violence in the provision of home care. It involved an integrative review of the literature conducted between December 2016 and December 2017 in the LILACS, BDENF and MEDLINE databases. The sample was composed of 15 articles, organized and characterized by author, publication journal, country, year, title, method, main idea, category and level of evidence. The violent situations found most often were abuse of elderly and children and domestic violence towards women and children. Different practices were adopted during violent situations against patients, like interventions, notifications, orientation, and professional qualification. Practices of health professionals in home care focuses on actions of patient care,seek to minimize the effects of violence.

Language: pt