Costa NR, Fonseca EM. Cien. Saude Colet. 2020; 25(9): 3611-3614.

(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

10.1590/1413-81232020259.32832018

32876278

The article analyzes the Human Capital Index (HCI) proposed by the World Bank in 2018 to evaluate the performance in the health and education sectors of 157 countries. Brazil's situation is compared to societies with institutionalized social protection systems. It reveals that the condition of Brazil in HCI is deficient due to the poor performance of the education sector and the lack of control of violence against young people.


Language: pt
