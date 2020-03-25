|
Dhillon MS, Kumar D, Saini UC, Bhayana H, Gopinathan NR, Aggarwal S. Indian J. Orthop. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
32873987 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 has emerged as a medical threat to mankind, with a serious disruption of lifestyle in 2020. This has not only changed the way we live and work but has also changed the pattern of hospital admissions and medical care. To see if there was significant change in the pattern and management of trauma in our region, we evaluated data from our centre for the lockdown period and compared it with data from the previous year, and also with some available international data.
COVID-19; Coronavirus; Orthopaedic emergency; Trauma demographics