Abstract

The prevalence of hypertension among women in Korea aged 65 years or older is 61.7%. Past research has emphasized the importance of health-promoting behaviors in hypertension management for the elderly. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to identify the effects of self-efficacy, depression, trait anger, and anger expression on the health-promoting behaviors of elderly women with hypertension. Self-report questionnaires were completed by 208 women aged 65 and older (age range: 65 to 85) diagnosed with hypertension by physicians and living in the communities of G city and N city of Gyeonggi-do in South Korea. A hierarchical regression analysis revealed that exercise (β = 0.36, p < 0.001) had the most significant effect on health-promoting behaviors, followed by depression (β = -0.31, p < 0.001), trait anger (β = 0.21, p = 0.002), anger control (β = 0.20, p < 0.001), religion (β = 0.18, p = 0.001), and self-efficacy (β = 0.18, p = 0.003). Trait anger and anger control were identified to have a more significant effect on health-promoting behaviors than self-efficacy. Thus, health-promoting behaviors were influenced by exercise, depression, anger, religion, and self-efficacy. It is necessary to implement a nursing intervention strategy which pays attention to these factors to improve health-promoting behaviors of Korean community-dwelling elderly women.

