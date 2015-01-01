|
Hilliard RC, Watson JC, Zizzi SJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32877631
OBJECTIVE: To investigate predictors of mental health help-seeking as well as identify topics for which college student-athletes are most likely to seek help. Participants: Student-athletes (N = 328) from three Division II and III universities.
well-being; Counseling; help-seeking behavior; quantitative; sport psychology