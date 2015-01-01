Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate predictors of mental health help-seeking as well as identify topics for which college student-athletes are most likely to seek help. Participants: Student-athletes (N = 328) from three Division II and III universities.



METHOD: Participants completed a survey packet on stigma, attitudes, and intentions toward seeking mental health services as well as willingness to seek help for specific topics.



RESULTS: Structural equation modeling indicated public stigma was significantly related to self-stigma, self-stigma was related to attitudes, and attitudes were related to intentions. Using logistic regression analysis, self-stigma and attitudes were associated with an increased likelihood of having sought mental health services in the past.



Comment: These results can be used to help sport psychologists and other mental health staff develop programing that might increase service use among student-athletes. Using a multifaceted approach that decreases stigma and improves attitudes could have the most meaningful effect on encouraging service use.

